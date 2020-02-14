Orlando Gay Chorus Celebrates Major Milestone With “Love Is…A Gay Soiree”
The Orlando Gay Chorus is performing tomorrow night at Timucua Arts Foundation, in a romance-themed cabaret called “Love Is…A Gay Soiree.”
Dan Jones is with the Orlando Gay Chorus and is the show’s producer.
He speaks to 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston on Valentine’s Day – which turns out to be a very important date in the history of the chorus – and offers a preview of the featured songs and loving philosophy of the evening.
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity