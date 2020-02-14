Orlando Gay Chorus Celebrates Major Milestone With “Love Is…A Gay Soiree”

The Orlando Gay Chorus is performing tomorrow night at Timucua Arts Foundation, in a romance-themed cabaret called “Love Is…A Gay Soiree.”

Dan Jones is with the Orlando Gay Chorus and is the show’s producer.

He speaks to 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston on Valentine’s Day – which turns out to be a very important date in the history of the chorus – and offers a preview of the featured songs and loving philosophy of the evening.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.