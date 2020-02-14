 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Orlando Gay Chorus Celebrates Major Milestone With “Love Is…A Gay Soiree”

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Event photo courtesy of Orlando Gay Chorus

Event photo courtesy of Orlando Gay Chorus

The Orlando Gay Chorus is performing tomorrow night at Timucua Arts Foundation, in a romance-themed cabaret called “Love Is…A Gay Soiree.”

Dan Jones is with the Orlando Gay Chorus and is the show’s producer.

He speaks to 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston on Valentine’s Day – which turns out to be a very important date in the history of the chorus – and offers a preview of the featured songs and loving philosophy of the evening.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.


