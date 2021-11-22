 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando City makes its debut in the MLS Playoffs on Tuesday. Here’s what to know ahead of the big game.

The Major League Soccer Playoffs begin Tuesday with Orlando City facing off against Nashville for the first round of games in the Eastern Conference. 

The Lions will take the field at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee at 8 pm EST on Tuesday. 

In a statement, Orlando City Coach Oscar Pareja says, “We’re aiming for the big prize. I know we have some challenges in front of us, with Nashville being the first, but I see the playoffs…very focused on accomplishing that objective.”

The team faced several setbacks this year, including injuries and COVID cases among staff and players. 

All games are single elimination, with the winning teams competing in the Cup game on December 11th. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

