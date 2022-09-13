Orlando council approves Livable Orlando action plan focused on meeting the needs of older residents

The Orlando City Council on Monday approved a four-year action plan focused on meeting the needs of older residents.

The Livable Orlando Age‐Friendly Action Plan follows a 2019 decision to join the AARP’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. Forty-five cities and counties in Florida are in the nationwide network.

Following a survey, city staff and volunteers on the Mayor’s Committee on Livability & Healthy Aging developed the plan.

It has 25 goals and 89 steps addressing the so-called eight domains of livability. Those cover the physical environment and the social environment, as well.

The eight domains are, in the physical “built environment,” outdoor spaces and buildings, transportion, and housing, and in the “social environment,” community support and health services, communication and information, civic participation and jobs, respect and social inclusion, and social participation.

Chief Planning Manager Paul Lewis says the plan requires specific actions and a new way of thinking within city departments. And it will involve partnerships with health and business communities.

“We also want to make sure,” Lewis said in a telephone inteview Tuesday, “that we are kind of creating a kinder city that understands the issues revolving around aging. And we’re all growing older. I like to say it this – we need to take care of each other.”

Ten percent of Orlando residents are seniors. That’s less than the 20 percent statewide but a growing share of the population.