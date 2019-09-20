 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando Climate Strike Pushes for Renewable Energy

by Melissa Woodford (WMFE)

Anna Eskamani talks to demonstrators outside Orlando City Hall. Photo: Melissa Woodford, WMFE

About 200 people gathered in front of City Hall in Orlando Friday afternoon to draw attention to climate change. 

They joined activists around the globe as part of a climate strike. 

State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D- Orlando) has filed bills to make 100% per cent of Florida’s energy sources renewable by 2050. 

“The majority of our energy is coming from Fossil fuels and that’s not ok,” said Eskamani.

“And as our coastlines feel the impact of climate change, as we see algae blooms pop up, major hurricanes impact communities that are most vulnerable, we gotta do something about it.”

Climate strikes around the world have been spearheaded by student activists frustrated by what they see as an ineffectual response to global warming.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP