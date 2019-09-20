Orlando Climate Strike Pushes for Renewable Energy

About 200 people gathered in front of City Hall in Orlando Friday afternoon to draw attention to climate change.

They joined activists around the globe as part of a climate strike.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D- Orlando) has filed bills to make 100% per cent of Florida’s energy sources renewable by 2050.

“The majority of our energy is coming from Fossil fuels and that’s not ok,” said Eskamani.

“And as our coastlines feel the impact of climate change, as we see algae blooms pop up, major hurricanes impact communities that are most vulnerable, we gotta do something about it.”

Climate strikes around the world have been spearheaded by student activists frustrated by what they see as an ineffectual response to global warming.