 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando City Looking To Get Season Back On Track

by Christian Simmons (WMFE)

Orlando City gave fans a reason for optimism at the start of the season with the acquisition of a major star player in Nani.

But a few weeks in, the team has had little success at all.

The Lions have yet to win a game, drawing twice and losing once in their first three matches.

Those results include the team allowing an equalizing goal in stoppage time against Chicago, and allowing Montreal to score twice in 90 seconds.

Orlando City faces the New York Red Bulls this weekend. The Red Bulls had the most points in MLS last season.

The team has also seen a quick decline in attendance despite playing just two home games.

Only about 22,000 fans showed up to last weekend’s matchup, which was more than 3,000 fewer than the home opener.

Even in the midst of a 9-game losing streak last season, Orlando City still averaged well over 24,000 fans during that span.

Orlando City will take on the Red Bulls on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Red Bull Arena.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP