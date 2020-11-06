 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando City Council Will Resume In-Person Meetings On Monday

Photo: Axel Vazquez

Commissioners will resume in-person meetings next week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order which allowed local government public meetings to be held online only, expired on November 1. 

Orlando City Council meetings will continue to be broadcast on the city website and YouTube page, along with Orange TV channel 488. 

But commissioners will be back in-person on Monday at City Hall and live public comments will resume in the Terrace Gallery.

Requests to speak at the meeting must be made by 9 am. Written public comments can be submitted online, mailed or delivered to the City Clerk’s Office.

Social distancing will be enforced and face masks are required. Click here to view the agenda. 

Here’s how to watch the meeting:

After 4 p.m., the City Council meeting can be watched on:

  • Vision TV Channel 492 on Spectrum (formerly Bright House)
  • Channel 98 on Comcast
  • 1082 on CenturyLink Prism TV
  • 10.3 Digital Over the Air

Here’s how to make a written public comment: 

  • submit it online at orlando.gov/councilcomment 
  • email it to cityclerk@orlando.gov
  • mail it to to City Clerk, Public Comment, 400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
  • drop it off to the 1st floor security station at City Hall

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

