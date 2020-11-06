Orlando City Council Will Resume In-Person Meetings On Monday

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Commissioners will resume in-person meetings next week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order which allowed local government public meetings to be held online only, expired on November 1.

Orlando City Council meetings will continue to be broadcast on the city website and YouTube page, along with Orange TV channel 488.

But commissioners will be back in-person on Monday at City Hall and live public comments will resume in the Terrace Gallery.

Requests to speak at the meeting must be made by 9 am. Written public comments can be submitted online, mailed or delivered to the City Clerk’s Office.

Social distancing will be enforced and face masks are required. Click here to view the agenda.

Here’s how to watch the meeting:

City Website at orlando.gov/watchonline

City YouTube page

Orange TV channel 488 (subject to interruption)

After 4 p.m., the City Council meeting can be watched on:

Vision TV Channel 492 on Spectrum (formerly Bright House)

Channel 98 on Comcast

1082 on CenturyLink Prism TV

10.3 Digital Over the Air

Here’s how to make a written public comment: