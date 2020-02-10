Orlando City Council Approves Sale of Lot to Orlando Magic for New Training, Healthcare Facility

The Orlando City Council voted today to approve the sale of an empty lot near the Amway Center to the Orlando Magic. The Magic plan to build a new training facility on the land.

Under the terms of the deal, Orlando will sell the 2.58 acre plot on Central Blvd to the Magic for more than $5 million dollars.

The contract gives the Magic six months to apply for a demolition permit and then another six months to apply for a building permit.

The team has two years after that to complete the construction of the proposed 100,000 square foot NBA practice facility.

The City of Orlando has the option to buy back the land or sell it with the Magic and split the profits if this timeline isn’t followed.

The Orlando Magic currently practices at the Amway Center. The new facility would include a health clinic with on-site parking.

Read the full contract here.