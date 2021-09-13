Orlando City Council Votes to Approve Incentive Package for City Employees Who Get the COVID Vaccine By Halloween

About 71 percent of Orange County residents who are eligible have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Full-time city employees who get the COVID vaccine by October 31st and submit proof of vaccination by Nov. 5th stand to earn 80 paid days of leave and a $150 dollar bonus.

Mayor Buddy Dyer says many employees have already gotten the shot since the announcement of these programs.

“Certainly the vaccine remains the best way to protect ourselves. We want to thank the employees who have taken advantage of the new incentives that we have put in place last week for those that are fully vaccinated.”

Part-time staff will earn a $75 dollar bonus. All workers who are fully vaccinated by the end of next month will be entered into weekly prize drawings.

Commissioner Regina Hill says it’s crucial that everyone in the community who can get the vaccine.

“It’s a choice, me as a nurse, will promote it continuously to get vaccinated. And I can’t wait until next month where I see the FDA will possibly approve for those 11- to 5-year-olds to get their vaccination.”

Hill has lost several members of her family during the pandemic including her 24-year-old daughter. She said she had a scare last week with her grandson, who was her daughter’s son.

Luckily, he tested negative, but Hill says as he’s still unvaccinated he has little defense against the virus.