 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando City Council Votes to Approve Incentive Package for City Employees Who Get the COVID Vaccine By Halloween

by (WMFE)

Photo: Regina Hill


About 71 percent of Orange County residents who are eligible have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Full-time city employees who get the COVID vaccine by October 31st and submit proof of vaccination by Nov. 5th stand to earn 80 paid days of leave and a $150 dollar bonus. 

Mayor Buddy Dyer says many employees have already gotten the shot since the announcement of these programs. 

“Certainly the vaccine remains the best way to protect ourselves. We want to thank the employees who have taken advantage of the new incentives that we have put in place last week for those that are fully vaccinated.”

Part-time staff will earn a $75 dollar bonus. All workers who are fully vaccinated by the end of next month will be entered into weekly prize drawings. 

Commissioner Regina Hill says it’s crucial that everyone in the community who can get the vaccine.

“It’s a choice, me as a nurse, will promote it continuously to get vaccinated. And I can’t wait until next month where I see the FDA will possibly approve for those 11- to 5-year-olds to get their vaccination.”

Hill has lost several members of her family during the pandemic including her 24-year-old daughter. She said she had a scare last week with her grandson, who was her daughter’s son. 

Luckily, he tested negative, but Hill says as he’s still unvaccinated he has little defense against the virus.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP