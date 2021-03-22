 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando City Council Approves Black Orlando Tech, Forward Cities Partnership With The Goal of Supporting Minority Owned Businesses

Photo: We Tech Chat

City of Orlando commissioners approved a more than $100,000 dollar grant for Black Orlando Tech to enter into a 12-month partnership with Forward Cities today.

The partnership will result in a 12-month long study of the City of Orlando and Orange County’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and how equitable it is for minority businesses.

It will also set up local working groups, develop a county-wide strategic action plan and train Black Orlando Tech employees to support Black and brown business owners in the area.

Commissioner Regina Hill said the goal is to make it easier for all entrepreneurs to have the resources they need for their start-up.

“So as the city has moved forward with closing the disparity gaps, in our urban core and Black and brown communities, this is yet another step forward with us not just talking about it. But actually doing something about it.”

Hill said financial equity is where all equality begins.

“I often say Black Lives don’t matter until Black wealth matters. And this is what this is focused on.”

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners has already approved an additional more than $100,000 dollar grant for the partnership. A total of $217,000 dollars will go toward this project.

Learn more about Black Orlando Tech here.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

