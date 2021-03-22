Orlando City Council Approves Black Orlando Tech, Forward Cities Partnership With The Goal of Supporting Minority Owned Businesses

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



City of Orlando commissioners approved a more than $100,000 dollar grant for Black Orlando Tech to enter into a 12-month partnership with Forward Cities today.

The partnership will result in a 12-month long study of the City of Orlando and Orange County’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and how equitable it is for minority businesses.

It will also set up local working groups, develop a county-wide strategic action plan and train Black Orlando Tech employees to support Black and brown business owners in the area.

Commissioner Regina Hill said the goal is to make it easier for all entrepreneurs to have the resources they need for their start-up.

“So as the city has moved forward with closing the disparity gaps, in our urban core and Black and brown communities, this is yet another step forward with us not just talking about it. But actually doing something about it.”

Hill said financial equity is where all equality begins.

“I often say Black Lives don’t matter until Black wealth matters. And this is what this is focused on.”

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners has already approved an additional more than $100,000 dollar grant for the partnership. A total of $217,000 dollars will go toward this project.

Learn more about Black Orlando Tech here.