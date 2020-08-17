Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill Pushes For New Legislation Following Her Brother’s Death From COVID-19

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



State Sen. Randolph Bracy says he’s introducing new legislation to give families of prisoners better access to healthcare information during the pandemic.

The legislation will be named for Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill’s brother, who died of COVID-19.

Hill said her brother, 52 year old Edward Hill, died on August 10th of COVID-19. She said he was an inmate at South Bay Correctional Facility, a privately run prison in Palm Beach County, and was less than a year away from release.

Hill said it was “horrific” that she was only notified that he was sick at the eleventh hour.

“When I was notified that my brother was in critical condition, he was on a ventilator. And then I was told that he had been hospitalized for 14 days prior to me being notified,” said Hill.

Hill said she was able to start making decisions about her brother’s care after she asked the hospital to make her his health care surrogate.

Bracy said his bill will require that inmates name a health care surrogate on intake.