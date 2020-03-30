 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando City Commission Meeting Virtually

by (WMFE)

Orlando City Hall. Photo: Wikipedia User MrX

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The city of Orlando is hosting its first virtual city council meeting Monday in an effort to help curb the spread of coronavirus. 

The Orlando City Council will hold its regular meeting via teleconferencing, allowing council members and staff to maintain social distancing.

Since City Hall is closed to the public, residents can watch the 2:00 p.m. meeting on TV or online at orlando.gov/watch or at youtube.com/cityoforlando.

The city is allowing written public comment — submitted via email or regular mail. Residents who wish to appear for public comment need to show up to the City Hall Rotunda, where they’ll be looped into the virtual meeting.

Many city and county governments are moving to virtual meetings which is allowed under a recent executive order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP