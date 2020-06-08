Orlando Chapter of Fraternal Order of Police Writes Letter Welcoming Dyer’s Use of Force Review

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The president of the Orlando Fraternal Order of Police says he welcomes a use of force review.

In a letter to mayor Buddy Dyer, FOP Orlando Police Lodge 25 President Adam Krudo said he felt that quote, “policies at the Orlando Police Department are well established and consistent with most agencies across the state of Florida.”

He said the FOP would be willing to assist Dyer and the city in helping with the review.

The letter comes after a weekend of peaceful protests in Orlando. The department reported no arrests or use of tear gas or pepper spray at Orlando City Hall on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

But in the week after George Floyd’s death, more than 100 arrests and the use of tear gas on protesters spurred Mayor Buddy Dyer to call on a use of force review at OPD in a series of tweets.

On June 4, he wrote, “I’m joining Barack Obama and the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance to review our use of force policies, engage residents in the process and make any changes that must be made.”

Dyer also called on body camera footage to be released from officers who used tear gas on protesters.

Body camera footage was released last Thursday.

The letter comes a day after Minneapolis leaders announced they’re considering defunding their police force.