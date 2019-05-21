Orlando Attorney John Morgan Hosts Joe Biden Fundraiser

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is in Orlando as part of a multi-city tour of the sunshine state. Orlando attorney and political fundraiser John Morgan is hosting a fundraising event for the former Vice President and now-candidate for the Democratic nomination for President.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Morgan is hosting the event at his home.

Morgan, once a Democratic figurehead, now donates across the aisle, recently giving $135,000 to the Republican party

He also raked in about $3 million for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid, $250,000 to Andrew Gillum’s failed campaign for Governor and spearheaded the push for medical marijuana in Florida.

The visit by Biden is a part of a days-long swing through the sunshine state with other stops in Miami and Jacksonville. Biden joins a crowded field of more than 20 candidates for the Democratic nomination.

John Morgan endorsed Biden’s bid for the nomination in a tweet earlier this month.