 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando Attorney John Morgan Hosts Joe Biden Fundraiser

by (WMFE)

John Morgan. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is in Orlando as part of a multi-city tour of the sunshine state. Orlando attorney and political fundraiser John Morgan is hosting a fundraising event for the former Vice President and now-candidate for the Democratic nomination for President.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Morgan is hosting the event at his home.

Morgan, once a Democratic figurehead, now donates across the aisle, recently giving $135,000 to the Republican party

He also raked in about $3 million for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid, $250,000 to Andrew Gillum’s failed campaign for Governor and spearheaded the push for medical marijuana in Florida.

The visit by Biden is a part of a days-long swing through the sunshine state with other stops in Miami and Jacksonville. Biden joins a crowded field of more than 20 candidates for the Democratic nomination.

John Morgan endorsed Biden’s bid for the nomination in a tweet earlier this month.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP