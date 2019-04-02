 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando Apollo’s AAF League Suspends Operations

by (WMFE)

The Orlando Apollos practice. Photo from AAF.com

The Alliance of American Football league is suspending operations.

ESPN reports the profession league, which includes the Orlando Apollos, had been struggling financially.

Apollos Coach Steve Spurrier said he received news that the league was suspending operations during a walk-through ahead of practice. “Obviously all the players and coaches, we’re disappointed.”

At the time of the suspension, the Apollos were leading the league with a 7-1 record.

“We were led to believe the Alliance was well funded and we would be able to go through this season, and actually we thought we could go through it two or three years, but obviously a lot of stuff happened beyond our control,” said Spurrier. “We’re all disappointed.”

It was the league’s inaugural season. Ten games and a championship match-up in Texas were planned.


