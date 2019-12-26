 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando airport has 50 million passengers in year

by The Associated Press (The Associated Press)

Tail-fins of JetBlue's A320 airplanes. Photo: JetBlue.

Florida’s busiest airport has crossed the 50 million-passengers-in-a-year mark for the first time.

Officials with Orlando International Airport said this week that more than 50 million passengers had passed through the airport during the previous 12 months in October.

It is the first time a Florida airport has had that many passengers in one year.

Overall, passenger traffic increased by 9.2% for October, with domestic traffic up 11.2% and international traffic down about 3%.

Airport officials say the drop in international traffic was due partially to the closure of Thomas Cook Airlines at the end of September.


