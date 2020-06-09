 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando Activists Plan To Keep Marching

by Bradley George (WUSF)

Demonstrators outside Orlando City Hall, Thursday June 4th, 2020. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Two young Central Florida activists leading protests over the death of George Floyd say it is up to young people like them to push for systemic changes.

Angela Herrera and Akristionna King have been leading marches in Orlando since Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police several weeks ago.

Herrera said they are speaking out about racial inequality so others will act.

“Once we don’t make it a priority to every single person, they will not make it a priority to themselves. So it is our responsibility to keep pushing and fighting for our people, and fighting for these communities,” she said.

Herrera and King were guests earlier today on The State We’re In – a Facebook Live show from WUSF and WMFE in Orlando- along with Rev. Kenny Irby, Director of Community Intervention with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

To see the full conversation and more of their efforts to lead the peaceful protests, visit The State We’re In Facebook page.

This story is produced in partnership with America Amplified, an initiative using community engagement to inform local journalism. It is supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.


