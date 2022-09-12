 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Organ transplants surpass 1 million in the US

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


The US organ donation system has successfully completed over 1 million transplants, with tens of thousands of organs donated by Central Floridians. 

OurLegacy, an Orlando organ donor bank, says about one percent of the 1 million transplants were made possible by Central Florida organ donors. 

That’s about 10,000 life-saving organ transplants in total. 

Last year alone, 230 Central Floridians donated more than 700 organs. 

Across the country, more than 100,000 people are still in need of organ donors. 

Patients who need heart and liver transplants experience some of the longest wait times. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP