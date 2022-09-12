Organ transplants surpass 1 million in the US

The US organ donation system has successfully completed over 1 million transplants, with tens of thousands of organs donated by Central Floridians.

Today the U.S. has reached the milestone of 1 million organ transplants! Thank you to all donors & donor families for your lifesaving generosity, and to donation & transplantation professionals for your incredible dedication and innovation💙💚 #DonateLife #1MillionTransplants pic.twitter.com/UhWAq6njEX — Donate Life America (@DonateLife) September 9, 2022

OurLegacy, an Orlando organ donor bank, says about one percent of the 1 million transplants were made possible by Central Florida organ donors.

That’s about 10,000 life-saving organ transplants in total.

Last year alone, 230 Central Floridians donated more than 700 organs.

Across the country, more than 100,000 people are still in need of organ donors.

Patients who need heart and liver transplants experience some of the longest wait times.