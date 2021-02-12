 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange Schools To Offer Expanded Summer Education

Orange County Public Schools is planning to expand its summer school offerings to address what it describes as “extensive learning loss” during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The district says every school will offer an expanded comprehensive summer school program in June and July, except for during the week of July Fourth. 

Deputy Superintendent Maria Vazquez says the effort is aimed at children with disabilities, children for whom English is a second language and others who have fallen behind.  

“Our focus will be on the students that have experienced learning loss or are performing below grade level. Our goal is to offer opportunities a full day, interweaving art, music and physical education in order to engage our students.” 

The district also plans to offer spring break camps at select schools. Orange County Public Schools is the state’s fourth-largest district serving some 200,000 students. 


