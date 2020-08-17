Orange School Board Sticks With Plan To Reopen All Brick-And-Mortar Schools Friday

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Orange County school board voted late Monday night to stick to the plan to reopen brick-and-mortar schools Friday for face-to-face learning.

That’s after a medical advisory committee recommended pushing back the start date for middle and high schools to August 31st.

The medical advisory committee had recommended the later start date because of the higher potential for transmission among middle and high school-age children.

But a majority of board members felt yet another change to the district’s back-to-school plan would fuel more confusion and anxiety. Here’s member Karen Castor Dentel.

“It’s not just changing a date on a calendar. It’s upending plans people have made and makes things so much more difficult in the lives of our families.”

The board members heard hours of public testimony overwhelmingly from parents and students who supported face-to-face learning.

Among them was Jessica Stroup, a student in Winter Garden.

“I have been stuck inside my room facing this screen of what I have to learn from. I can tell you I am distracted daily. The quality of education is not OK, and depression is going through everyone’s head.”

Some 30 percent of students and teachers have indicated a preference for face-to-face learning when brick-and-mortar schools reopen Friday.