Orange, Osceola County Residents Should Check Their Mailboxes for Jury Summonses As Courts Reopen

Courts in both counties will have a limited reopening under phase two.

Chief Judge Donald A. Myers says the court began mailing out jury summonses this week, for jurors to report to court in late October.

Myers says people who have coronavirus symptoms or who have experienced financial hardship may be excused.

“Please carefully review the jury summons that you receive in the mail that may be a summons for a grand jury or for a jury to try cases. Review that summons. There’s information there on those bases for excusal.”

Myers said for those who are able to participate in jury duty, the number of people in court has been limited and other health procedures put in place.

“And we’ve arranged with our jury room to be able to comply with all of the social distancing guidelines plus. We’re also limiting the number of people inside of our court rooms, we’re providing personal sanitizers and specialized masks for jury panelists as well as providing face shields and gloves for those that request them.”

Myers says the ninth judicial circuit has seen a dramatic reduction in eviction filings the last two months. He says the court normally receives about 1,100 filings a month. It’s seeing just 650 a month now.

Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed a statewide eviction moratorium to expire this week, although a nationwide moratorium put in place by the CDC is still in effect through the end of the year.

