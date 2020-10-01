 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange, Osceola County Residents Should Check Their Mailboxes for Jury Summonses As Courts Reopen

by (WMFE)

Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm

Courts in both counties will have a limited reopening under phase two.

Chief Judge Donald A. Myers says the court began mailing out jury summonses this week, for jurors to report to court in late October. 

Myers says people who have coronavirus symptoms or who have experienced financial hardship may be excused. 

“Please carefully review the jury summons that you receive in the mail that may be a summons for a grand jury or for a jury to try cases. Review that summons. There’s information there on those bases for excusal.”

Myers said for those who are able to participate in jury duty, the number of people in court has been limited and other health procedures put in place.

“And we’ve arranged with our jury room to be able to comply with all of the social distancing guidelines plus. We’re also limiting the number of people inside of our court rooms, we’re providing personal sanitizers and specialized masks for jury panelists as well as providing face shields and gloves for those that request them.”

Myers says the ninth judicial circuit has seen a dramatic reduction in eviction filings the last two months. He says the court normally receives about 1,100 filings a month. It’s seeing just 650 a month now. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed a statewide eviction moratorium to expire this week, although a nationwide moratorium put in place by the CDC is still in effect through the end of the year. 

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

