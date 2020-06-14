Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties Report Historic Daily Coronavirus Counts on Saturday

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



There were more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in the state yesterday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,016 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. That’s 565 fewer than Friday’s daily county-which set records for daily coronavirus counts in Florida with 2,581 positive results.

There are now a total of 75,568 people who have the virus in the state. There have been 2,931 deaths and 11,942 hospitalizations.

Orange County saw its highest number of daily coronavirus cases on Saturday-169 new residents are ill with COVID-19.

Osceola and Seminole counties also saw their highest daily coronavirus case counts yesterday with 22 and 46 new cases respectively.

Elsewhere in Central Florida, coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Here’s the rundown so far:

Orange County: 3,030 cases, 369 hospitalizations, 46 deaths

Osceola County: 787 cases, 160 hospitalizations, 21 deaths

Seminole County: 751 cases, 123 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

Volusia County: 914 cases, 172 hospitalizations, 47 deaths

Brevard County: 534 cases, 77 hospitalizations, 15 deaths

Lake County: 449 cases, 80 hospitalizations, 16 deaths

Sumter County: 264 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 17 deaths

Rebekah Jones the fired DOH employee who developed the state’s dashboard, has launched her own after she says she was asked to manipulate data to support a statewide reopening.

Check out her dashboard here.