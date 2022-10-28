 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County’s rent control ballot measure: the good, the bad, and the ugly

by (WMFE)
People wait in line to vote during the Republican primary election in Wilson, Wyo., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)


The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has found a rent control measure should have never been included on the ballot in Orange County this midterm election.

The Florida Apartment Association and Florida Realtors sued Orange County in an attempt to block the measure being added to the ballot back in August.

Ultimately, Circuit Court Judge Jeff Ashton ruled the measure should go before voters. Now, months later and during early voting, an appeals court has found it should have never been on the ballot. 

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles says his message to voters is to just keep voting. 

“We the elections office filed a report with the courts on what the options were to do, depending on the timing of our mailings and our printing, and then the court acting. So, no, at this point, there would not be any reprinting of the ballots.”

Cowles says the earliest the circuit court would rehear the measure would be November 2nd.

“And then the earliest the circuit court would get it would be November the second and then also got to take into consideration that there may be discussions going on about appealing it. And if it gets appealed, then that continues to keep the ballot alive. So at this point, voters should just be voting the ballot and let the courts do their thing.”

Along with this measure, residents are also voting on a penny sales tax initiative which would support expanding public transportation in the area.

Find out the answers to the most frequently asked questions about voting in Florida, by clicking here.


