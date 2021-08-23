 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Working on a Plan to Set Up COVID Booster Vaccination Sites in the Community

by (WMFE)

Photo: CDC


Orange County Health Services is already working with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County to set up booster vaccination sites.

Orange County Health Services’ Dr. Yolanda Martinez says the two groups started working on a county-wide booster vaccination plan last week.

Martinez says that plan will include using pop-up neighborhood vaccination sites to make the booster shots readily available to eligible people.

She says these same sites have already worked well with the first series of COVID-19 vaccines.

“So we are thinking about it even though we’re not open for that booster yet, well it’s not available yet, but we are planning on it.”

Florida Department of Health in Orange County epidemiologist Alvina Chu says they’ll also set eligibility requirements that ensure the most vulnerable get these third shots.

“The booster shot is highly recommended for those who are immunocompromised and so really we should focus on the vulnerable populations, those who are immunocompromised to receive the third dose.”

The FDA says the first people to receive these booster shots will include healthcare providers, residents of long-term care facilities, and other older adults.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP