 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Will Open a Second County-Wide COVID Testing Site on Tuesday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Prasesh Shiwakoti


Orange County is opening a second COVID-19 testing site tomorrow at 9 am on the east side of the county. 

The site will open at the Econ Soccer Complex on Tuesday at 9 am and then every day after that, 7 days a week between 9 am and 5 pm. 

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the site is drive thru only.

“There is a four person limit per vehicle and no walkups will be available. We will continue to explore options for offering additional vaccination sites within the county.”

The Barnett Park testing site remains open 7 days a week between 9 am and 5 pm. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this site.

With cases on the rise again and the end of the CDC eviction moratorium, Demings also encouraged families to take advantage of county-wide rental assistance.

He says 5.58 million dollars has been distributed so far to over 1,000 families in the area. 

“We’ve asking Orange County residents who are behind on their rent payment due to the pandemic to please consider making an application through our website at ocfl.net.”

Demings says the program which can provide up to 12 months in back rent is available to all those living in Orange County, except those within the corporate limits of Orlando – that’s because the city has its own housing assistance program. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP