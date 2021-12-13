Orange County will close Barnett Park vaccination, testing site temporarily in observance of the holidays

Last week, the county announced a 14-day rolling positivity rate of 3.69 percent, well below the recommended 5 percent positivity average.

Orange County will temporarily close its combination COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Barnett Park over the holidays.

Residents should plan on getting COVID needs met elsewhere on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, December 30th and New Year’s Eve.

Outside of those dates, the Barnett Park site will continue to operate during its regularly scheduled hours into 2022. The site is open for testing and vaccines for people 12 and up, 7 days a week from 9 am until 4 pm as supplies last.

Staff also administer shots to 5- to 11-year-olds on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 am and 4 pm.

No appointments are needed, but registration is strongly encouraged.

For more information or help registering, dial 3-1-1, the county’s information hotline.