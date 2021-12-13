Orange County will close Barnett Park vaccination, testing site temporarily in observance of the holidays
Last week, the county announced a 14-day rolling positivity rate of 3.69 percent, well below the recommended 5 percent positivity average.
Planning Notice: Barnett Park in Orlando will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25, reopening on Sunday at 9am.https://t.co/QjCqiOtHJO #Vaccine #Testing #IGotMyShot #OrangeCountyFL @DohOrange pic.twitter.com/MFzVUAdUO2
— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) December 13, 2021
Orange County will temporarily close its combination COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Barnett Park over the holidays.
Residents should plan on getting COVID needs met elsewhere on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, December 30th and New Year’s Eve.
Outside of those dates, the Barnett Park site will continue to operate during its regularly scheduled hours into 2022. The site is open for testing and vaccines for people 12 and up, 7 days a week from 9 am until 4 pm as supplies last.
Staff also administer shots to 5- to 11-year-olds on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 am and 4 pm.
No appointments are needed, but registration is strongly encouraged.
For more information or help registering, dial 3-1-1, the county’s information hotline.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity