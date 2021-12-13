 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County will close Barnett Park vaccination, testing site temporarily in observance of the holidays

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Last week, the county announced a 14-day rolling positivity rate of 3.69 percent, well below the recommended 5 percent positivity average.

Orange County will temporarily close its combination COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Barnett Park over the holidays.

Residents should plan on getting COVID needs met elsewhere on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, December 30th and New Year’s Eve.

Outside of those dates, the Barnett Park site will continue to operate during its regularly scheduled hours into 2022. The site is open for testing and vaccines for people 12 and up, 7 days a week from 9 am until 4 pm as supplies last. 

Staff also administer shots to 5- to 11-year-olds on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 am and 4 pm.

No appointments are needed, but registration is strongly encouraged.

For more information or help registering, dial 3-1-1, the county’s information hotline. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

