Orange County will appeal court’s decision blocking rent stabilization

The Orange County Commission voted Thursday to appeal a court decision blocking a popular ordinance that would limit rent increases at multi-unit apartments for one year.

In the General Election, 59% of county voters approved rent stabilization. But before the election was done, the courts had already decided the vote wouldn’t count.

Realtors and the Florida Apartment Association had challenged it. They say the ordinance is illegal and that it would actually hurt the affordable housing market.

At the meeting, several speakers — like Fr. Charles Myers, pastor at the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist — pointed to the public’s support for rent stabilization amid a housing crisis.

“Many people came out to vote for this measure,” Myers said. “Many people, you know, voted for more on this measure than politicians on the ballot or any other amendment. So we are asking you to appeal,to allow the voice of Orange County to be heard.”

The commission voted 5 to 2 to pursue the appeal.

 


