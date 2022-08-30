 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County votes to approve another rent assistance program. But is it enough?

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Orange County commissioners have approved a nearly $16 million dollar rental assistance program for local tenants.

Anyone who is experiencing financial hardship, whether due to COVID or other reasons is eligible to apply for this second round of county-wide emergency rental assistance. 

The program is open to residents who make at or below 80 percent of the area median income, which for a family of four would be around $66,320 a year. 

Although the measure was approved unanimously, Commissioner Emily Bonilla says she wonders if this assistance is really enough for struggling families in a time of rent inflation. 

“These recipients, landlords, of these funds are now raising rents on these tenants. So did we help them or cause more harm?”

Bonilla says many families are still being evicted.

“Because we gave them temporary assistance to get them through a short time, but now they can’t even pay the rent and they’re struggling to pay their new lease. If they stayed and couldn’t find a cheaper place.”

Priority for these funds will be given to people at or below 50 percent of the average median income, who have been unemployed for at least three months and are facing eviction.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP