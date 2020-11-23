Orange County To Reopen Online Portal For Pandemic Assistance

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County residents who are struggling financially because of the pandemic can once again apply for financial assistance Tuesday morning. Officials will reopen the portal to apply CARES Act funding at 8 a.m. for residents to apply for a one-time payment of $1 thousand.

Orange County expanded eligibility requirements the last time the portal was open November 16th, allowing multiple individuals in the same household to apply for assistance.

Residents who lost their jobs or had their hours reduced due to COVID-19 can apply for the payment. You can’t apply if you’ve already received funding from the program.

Once 15 thousand residents have signed on to the portal, it will close.

Last time, the portal closed in less than 45 minutes. For more information visit ocfl.net/orangecares.