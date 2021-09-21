 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Testing, Vaccination Sites Will Remain Open Through Halloween

by (WMFE)


Three Orange County COVID-19 test sites and the vaccination site at Camping World Stadium will remain open throughout the month of October. 

Testing at Barnett Park and the former Clarcona Elementary School is available from 9 am until 5 pm 7 days a week and at Econ Soccer Complex from 9 am until 4 pm 7 days a week. 

Vaccinations are distributed on a first-come, first served basis at Camping World Stadium from 9 am until 5 pm 7 days a week. 

No appointment is needed for either service. 

People must be at least 12 years of age to receive a COVID-19 shot, but there are no age or symptom requirements to get tested for the virus.

Some 1,877 Orange County residents have died from the coronavirus since March 2020. That’s 13 more deaths since last Friday. 

The 14-day rolling positivity rate is still hovering above 11 percent. Find your nearest vaccine here. 


