Orange County Tax Collector’s Office Employees Must be Vaccinated by August 31st
Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph says all employees must be vaccinated by the end of next month.
All employees at the Orange County Tax Collector’s Office must be vaccinated by August 31st.
Tax Collector Scott Randolph says this new policy will not only protect staff and patrons that frequent the office, but ensure that the office can stay open and function normally.
“We’re really a vital government agency that cannot afford to be closed. We have 800,000 people that come through our office every single year. And they don’t expect to catch COVID when they’re in our office and we can’t afford to be closed down because of outbreaks.”
But he says there is a procedure in place for people who might have exemptions.
“We have a couple of employees that are pregnant, seeing that obviously if their doctor recommends that they don’t receive a vaccine, they won’t be required to receive a vaccine while they’re pregnant. You know if an employee comes to us with a medical exception signed off by a doctor we’ll give them that exception. And the same for a religious exception.”
Randolph says people with sincere religious beliefs that prohibit them from getting vaccines may also be exempt from the vaccine.
He says anyone who is not vaccinated, must wear a face mask and possibly submit to weekly COVID tests.
💉 We’re hosting two COVID-19 mobile vaccination events this week for employees and the general public.
📍1️⃣ Tuesday, July 27 from 3-5pm, Tax Collector’s West Oaks Mall Office, 9401 W. Colonial Dr., Suite 360, Ocoee.
/1 pic.twitter.com/PvTewNVvFk
— OC Tax Collector (@OCTaxCol) July 26, 2021
