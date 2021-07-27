 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Tax Collector’s Office Employees Must be Vaccinated by August 31st

Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph says all employees must be vaccinated by the end of next month. 

All employees at the Orange County Tax Collector’s Office must be vaccinated by August 31st. 

Tax Collector Scott Randolph says this new policy will not only protect staff and patrons that frequent the office, but ensure that the office can stay open and function normally.

“We’re really a vital government agency that cannot afford to be closed. We have 800,000 people that come through our office every single year. And they don’t expect to catch COVID when they’re in our office and we can’t afford to be closed down because of outbreaks.”

But he says there is a procedure in place for people who might have exemptions.

“We have a couple of employees that are pregnant, seeing that obviously if their doctor recommends that they don’t receive a vaccine, they won’t be required to receive a vaccine while they’re pregnant. You know if an employee comes to us with a medical exception signed off by a doctor we’ll give them that exception. And the same for a religious exception.”

Randolph says people with sincere religious beliefs that prohibit them from getting vaccines may also be exempt from the vaccine. 

He says anyone who is not vaccinated, must wear a face mask and possibly submit to weekly COVID tests. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

