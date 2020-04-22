 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Task Force Weighs Reopening Businesses Against Threat Of More Coronavirus Cases

by (WMFE)

Businesses deemed 'non essential' have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, plunging tens of thousands of Floridians into unemployment. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

An Orange County task force opened a discussion Wednesday on restarting the local economy with a strategy that would roll out in phases over several weeks. 

The measured approach is sparking concern for local businesses. 

The roll-out would depend on factors like numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths and availability of protective gear for health care and other workers who need it most.   

Chuck Whittall of Unicorp National Developments Inc., says the vague timeline leaves local businesses in limbo as they face existential decisions about whether they can survive.

“From the day cares to the hair salons to the restaurants, and I don’t care if it’s a small restaurant or a big restaurant. We’ve got some of the biggest restaurants that rent from us. They are all weeks, weeks from going broke. Not months. Weeks from completely being broke.” 

The task force plans to meet again next week after getting more concrete guidance from the DeSantis administration, which is holding similar meetings this week. 

“The worst thing that can happen is we open too quickly or we open without appropriate sanitation protocols in place, and we find ourselves in just a matter of months seeing a resurgence,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says. “And that would be a major debacle at many levels.” 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor for NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other top news organizations. Her in-progress book on the Everglades is under contract with Johns ... Read Full Bio »

TOP