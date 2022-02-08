Orange County superintendent will retire in December

Through the years, it has been my honor to work with phenomenal board members, teachers, administrators and support staff who are committed to leading our students to success. Serving in this role has been a calling and a tremendous blessing. https://t.co/NY2RjZOcmv — Dr. Barbara Jenkins (@SuptJenkins) February 8, 2022

Orange County Superintendent Barbara Jenkins announced her plans to retire late Tuesday night.

Jenkins will continue to lead the district through the start of the 2022-2023 school year, but will retire in December.

She has worked in the district for more than 30 years. For about a third of that time, she’s acted as the superintendent.

In a statement on Twitter, Jenkins says, “Through the years, it has been my honor to work with phenomenal board members, teachers, administrators and support staff who are committed to leading our students to success. Serving in this role has been a calling and a tremendous blessing.”

The school board will begin the search process for her replacement during a work session on Feb. 15th.