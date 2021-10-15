 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County state of emergency could be lifted by the end of next week

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says he hopes to lift a county-wide state of emergency soon. 

Demings passed the original state of emergency in March 2020. That order was lifted in June 2021, but put back in place again by the end of July 2021.

He says with new COVID-19 numbers continuing to drop in the area, it’s time to rethink this order yet again. Only 209 new COVID cases were reported locally per the latest Department of Health data.

“I feel pretty good about where we are with our efforts to contain the virus here within Orange County. So today, we’ll be sharing some news with you I think that is very encouraging as we move forward. I hope to get to the point soon where we are no longer under a state of emergency.”

Demings says the rolling 14-day positivity rate for Orange County is at about 5 percent, with 74 percent of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID jab. 

“On the positive side, we are continuing to see a downward trend in the 14-day positivity rate which today is at 5.37 percent.”

That’s the lowest 14-day rolling positivity rate the county has seen since before the summer months.

Health officials are still recommending people wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands at holiday gatherings this year. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP