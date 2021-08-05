 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County Sheriff’s Office Mourns the Loss of Deputy Seijos, First COVID-19 Related Casualty

by (WMFE)

Photo: Craig Seijos


The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy First Class Craig Seijos who passed away from COVID-19 this week. Seijos is the first deputy to die from coronavirus with the department.


Seijos passed away on Thursday at the age of 54 due to complications related to COVID-19. 

The deputy first class had been on the force for nearly three decades. 

In a statement, Sheriff John Mina says, “Craig dedicated much of his life to serving the residents of Orange County. We will always be grateful for his service and he will never be forgotten.”

Seijos most recently worked as court security.

He is survived by his wife and five adult children. Information about his funeral will be shared publicly once arrangements are finalized.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP