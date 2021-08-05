Orange County Sheriff’s Office Mourns the Loss of Deputy Seijos, First COVID-19 Related Casualty

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy First Class Craig Seijos who passed away from COVID-19 this week. Seijos is the first deputy to die from coronavirus with the department.

With the family’s permission, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deputy First Class Craig Seijos from complications related to COVID-19. He was 54 years old, and had been part of the OCSO family for nearly three decades.

More: https://t.co/irR994q5Kv pic.twitter.com/K106WCkLAr — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 5, 2021



Seijos passed away on Thursday at the age of 54 due to complications related to COVID-19.

The deputy first class had been on the force for nearly three decades.

In a statement, Sheriff John Mina says, “Craig dedicated much of his life to serving the residents of Orange County. We will always be grateful for his service and he will never be forgotten.”

Seijos most recently worked as court security.

He is survived by his wife and five adult children. Information about his funeral will be shared publicly once arrangements are finalized.