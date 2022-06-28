Orange County Schools will have a new superintendent by Tuesday afternoon

After a monthslong search, the Orange County School Board will announce later today, the district’s next superintendent.

The announcement about who the Orange County Public School Board has chosen to lead the school district next will come at their monthly meeting this afternoon.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:45 at the Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center and is open to the public but will also be streamed.

The decision follows four hours of interviews with the two finalists, Maria Vazquez and Peter B. Licata last week.

Vazquez is the district’s Deputy Superintendent and Licata has been a Regional Superintendent in the Palm Beach County Schools.

Contract negotiations with the next superintendent will begin Wednesday. Outgoing Superintendent Barbara Jenkins is expected to retire in December.

