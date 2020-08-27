Orange County Schools Will Get More Rapid Coronavirus Tests Next Week

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Brick-and-mortar schools in the district reopened last Friday.



The district will get 1,000 rapid tests and the machines that read them next week and then will be able to refill that order as needed.

Orange County Health Director Raul Pino said only symptomatic teachers and students will get tested as there are limited supplies.

“We may test those people who are having symptoms with rapid testing to be able to make a quick determination, ‘OK, it’s COVID-19. Let’s close the school’. So that’s the type of dynamics. It’s very fluid. And again, each situation will require a differing approach. ”

The district says 117 students and staff have been ordered to quarantine so far.

In other areas of the county with the potential for outbreaks, Pino says there have been no coronavirus cases traced to Disney or the other theme parks.

Pino says this could be due to the fact that they’re operating at 50 percent capacity or less.

“It may have to do a lot, well the parks are taking great measures and they have gone to great lengths to be able to open and to prevent the transmission, but it’s also the whole thing of an open space. I think is what’s making the difference.”

Pino said he’s not noticed a significant rise in coronavirus cases since the University of Central Florida reopened its campus on Monday.

The health department has hired 10 UCF students to help with contact tracing.

Key takeaways for the August 27, 2020 COVID-19 update can be found here: https://t.co/PzoyrjFRhQ. pic.twitter.com/x84RjphNyR — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) August 27, 2020

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.