Orange County Schools Superintendent Jenkins Says It’s Unclear Whether LaunchED Will Continue Past December

Jenkins said the decision to continue with virtual learning will come from the Florida Department of Education.

Jenkins said December is when Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s executive order requiring an online option expires.

The Orange County School Board and school administrators support continuing to offer this option through the end of the school year, but it is not a local decision.

“We are hearing that the department will provide additional instruction, information, guidance if you will probably by mid-November. So we wait to hear information there,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said she remains concerned over lower enrollment numbers that might impact funding in the second semester.

And she said it’s crucial as 15,000 additional students have transitioned to face-to-face instruction that parents make sure their children continue to practice health precautions.

“So I want to especially ask parents to help our students especially teenagers or any of our young people who want to go to birthday parties and social gatherings that they be extremely cautious. That is where we are seeing the cases,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said 42 percent of the student body is now back in brick-and-mortar classrooms.

There have been 412 COVID-19 cases reported in students and staff since schools reopened in mid-August.

