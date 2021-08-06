Orange County Public Schools Passes Opt-Out Face Mask Mandate. Read All About the New Policy Here.

Orange County Public Schools has passed an opt-out face mask mandate for the fall.

OCPS families, please read this thread from @SuptJenkins regarding required face masks for all students unless the parent chooses to opt out of the requirement. This mandate is effective for 30 days, beginning Tuesday, August 10th. https://t.co/IzPhXchVu1 — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) August 6, 2021

The opt-out face mask mandate will remain in place for the next thirty days beginning the first day of school on August 10th.

All K-12 students in Orange County schools must wear a face mask unless parents opt out of the policy.

In order to opt out, a student must turn in a note from their parent or guardian to their teacher on the first day of school stating as much.

In an email sent to OCPS parents late Friday, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says the decision to enforce masks has been made, “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees.”

Jenkins says she will revisit the policy in mid-September after consulting with local medical experts.

The news comes after Florida recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a day.