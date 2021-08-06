 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Public Schools Passes Opt-Out Face Mask Mandate. Read All About the New Policy Here.

Photo: Mike Baumeister


Orange County Public Schools has passed an opt-out face mask mandate for the fall. 

The opt-out face mask mandate will remain in place for the next thirty days beginning the first day of school on August 10th. 

All K-12 students in Orange County schools must wear a face mask unless parents opt out of the policy.

In order to opt out, a student must turn in a note from their parent or guardian to their teacher on the first day of school stating as much.

In an email sent to OCPS parents late Friday, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says the decision to enforce masks has been made, “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees.” 

Jenkins says she will revisit the policy in mid-September after consulting with local medical experts. 

The news comes after Florida recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a day.


