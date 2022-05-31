 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Schools open summer BreakSpots

Photo: Pixabay


Orange County Schools will offer free breakfasts and lunches for students throughout the summer.

Beginning today, the free meal program for youth 18 and younger will run throughout the summer. While the number of sites open today are limited, all 224 will open tomorrow. 

Meals are available at Orange County Schools that offer summer programs along with several local houses of worship.

The Chickasaw, Fairview Shores, Hiawassee, North Orange, South Creek, and South Trail branches of the Orange County Library System will also serve as distribution sites. 

Families don’t need to register to qualify for the program through the United States Department of Agriculture. For a full list of sites and times, call 211 or go to the district’s website. 


