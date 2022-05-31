Orange County Schools open summer BreakSpots

Orange County Schools will offer free breakfasts and lunches for students throughout the summer.

Beginning today, the free meal program for youth 18 and younger will run throughout the summer. While the number of sites open today are limited, all 224 will open tomorrow.

Meals are available at Orange County Schools that offer summer programs along with several local houses of worship.

The Chickasaw, Fairview Shores, Hiawassee, North Orange, South Creek, and South Trail branches of the Orange County Library System will also serve as distribution sites.

Families don’t need to register to qualify for the program through the United States Department of Agriculture. For a full list of sites and times, call 211 or go to the district’s website.