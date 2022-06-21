 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County School Board has begun interviewing last two candidates for superintendent

The Orange County School Board is interviewing the remaining two candidates for the district’s open superintendent position Tuesday afternoon. 

The Orange County School Board members are taking turns interviewing Maria Vazquez and Peter B. Licata for outgoing Superintendent Barbara Jenkins’ position this afternoon. 

Each member has asked about three to four questions to the candidates, beginning with Vazquez.

Vazquez is Deputy Superintendent for the district and Licata is a regional superintendent in the Palm Beach County Schools. 

A meet and greet with the public will follow these interviews from 6 to 7:30 tonight at the Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center. 

The board will select the next superintendent at its June 28th meeting, with contract negotiations set to begin the following day. Jenkins is expected to step down from her position around Christmastime. 

Stream the interviews here. 


