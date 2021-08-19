 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County School Board Calls Executive Session to Discuss Face Mask Mandate, Possible Legal Action Against State

by (WMFE)

Photo: Teresa Jacobs


The decision comes as coronavirus cases among students and teachers continue to surge in Central Florida.

The closed-door, one-hour emergency meeting will take place on Monday, August 23rd.

Chair Teresa Jacobs says the board will discuss options for passing a mask mandate and possibly suing the state over its ban on these policies with legal counsel.

Then Jacobs says the board will proceed to make recommendations to Superintendent Barbara Jenkins about making changes to the current face mask policy the following day on Tuesday.

“If we could be ready to have a discussion about our position on the inconsistencies and the violation, the contradiction between the rule and the statute and be prepared to potentially give direction to the superintendent.”

Jacobs says time is of the essence especially when there are kids in class right now who are worried they’re going to get a vulnerable little brother or sister sick simply by going to school. 

“That child is sitting in class thinking they are going to kill their brother or sister. Those are the stories I’m hearing. That is mental anguish. That is mental abuse. That is not protecting the rights of our parents and our students.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened school board members that pass mask mandates with salary cuts and possible removal. 

The district has already logged more than 1,000 cases and quarantines among students and teachers in the first two weeks of school.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP