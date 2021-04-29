 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Residents Have Only Two Days Left to Get Their First Dose of the Pfizer Vaccine at the Convention Center

Saturday is the last day Orange County residents can get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center. 

Starting Monday, May 3, only second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site.

Appointments are still available for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on site for both Friday and Saturday.

Residents 16 years old and up can register to get their shot at ocfl.net.

Anyone younger than 18 years of age must have a parent or guardian present with them to get vaccinated.

Orange County leaders say the vaccination site at the convention center will shut down completely by the end of May to make room for conferences and other events. 

Smaller mobile sites like the one open today at the Goldenrod Park Recreation Center Gym, will fill the gap left behind by the mass vaccination site closing.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

