Orange County Residents Have Only Two Days Left to Get Their First Dose of the Pfizer Vaccine at the Convention Center

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Saturday is the last day Orange County residents can get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center.

💉 This Saturday, May 1, 2021 is the LAST DAY to receive your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the @OCCC. #IGotMyShot 👋 Book your appointment today: https://t.co/5hXVu8Gfjz@DohOrange pic.twitter.com/Kpxw8kif4W — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) April 29, 2021

Starting Monday, May 3, only second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site.

Appointments are still available for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on site for both Friday and Saturday.

Residents 16 years old and up can register to get their shot at ocfl.net.

Anyone younger than 18 years of age must have a parent or guardian present with them to get vaccinated.

Orange County leaders say the vaccination site at the convention center will shut down completely by the end of May to make room for conferences and other events.

Smaller mobile sites like the one open today at the Goldenrod Park Recreation Center Gym, will fill the gap left behind by the mass vaccination site closing.