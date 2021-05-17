 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Residents Have Less Than Two Weeks Left to Get Vaccinated at the Valencia College West Site

FEMA is operating a vaccine site at Valencia College in Orlando.

The vaccination site closes permanently on May 25.

Residents can walk-up to the site through May 25 to get the second dose of the Pfizer or one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

PIO Denise Whitehead says they still have the capacity to give out 3,000 vaccines a day.

“We’re seeing an interest at about 1,000 to 1,500 doses a day. So there’s plenty of vaccine available for anyone whose kind of been waiting a little bit but now feels like they need to come before the site’s closed out.”

Whitehead says the site was originally supposed to shut down at the end of April but was extended through May.

“There are plenty of other locations in the area now that are available for vaccines. We just like this site because it is so easy to access. You don’t need an appointment you can just walk up.”

Whitehead says staff at the site have inoculated some 200,000 people. The site will close at 7 pm next Tuesday.


