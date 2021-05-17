Orange County Residents Have Less Than Two Weeks Left to Get Vaccinated at the Valencia College West Site

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The vaccination site closes permanently on May 25.

Residents can walk-up to the site through May 25 to get the second dose of the Pfizer or one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

PIO Denise Whitehead says they still have the capacity to give out 3,000 vaccines a day.

“We’re seeing an interest at about 1,000 to 1,500 doses a day. So there’s plenty of vaccine available for anyone whose kind of been waiting a little bit but now feels like they need to come before the site’s closed out.”

Whitehead says the site was originally supposed to shut down at the end of April but was extended through May.

“There are plenty of other locations in the area now that are available for vaccines. We just like this site because it is so easy to access. You don’t need an appointment you can just walk up.”

Whitehead says staff at the site have inoculated some 200,000 people. The site will close at 7 pm next Tuesday.