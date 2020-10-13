Orange County Residents Can Get Free Flu Shots From Their Car On Wednesday
Orange County residents can get free flu shots from the comfort of their car at a drive thru clinic at Barnett Park in Orlando Wednesday. The clinic is put on by the Orange County Department of Health.
👨⚕️👩⚕️ Free Flu Shots For Orange County Residents this week at Barnett Park. To book an appointment, visit https://t.co/C4Z9kGWMKD.
Barnett Park
4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Wednesday, October 14 – Friday, October 16, 2020
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. pic.twitter.com/SF3qG1k1sk
— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) October 13, 2020
The free flu shots are available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 am to 1 pm for residents 12 years of age and older.
Up to four people can get vaccinated at a time without leaving their car.
Insurance is not required but face masks must be worn at all times and clothing should not cover a person’s upper arm.
Registration is encouraged but not required. Anyone with an appointment will receive face masks and hand sanitizer.
Experts say getting a flu shot could reduce the number of people who are hospitalized with severe cases of influenza, making more beds available for coronavirus patients.
To register, click on the link.
