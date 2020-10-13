 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Residents Can Get Free Flu Shots From Their Car On Wednesday

Orange County residents can get free flu shots from the comfort of their car at a drive thru clinic at Barnett Park in Orlando Wednesday. The clinic is put on by the Orange County Department of Health.

The free flu shots are available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 am to 1 pm for residents 12 years of age and older. 

Up to four people can get vaccinated at a time without leaving their car.  

Insurance is not required but face masks must be worn at all times and clothing should not cover a person’s upper arm.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Anyone with an appointment will receive face masks and hand sanitizer. 

Experts say getting a flu shot could reduce the number of people who are hospitalized with severe cases of influenza, making more beds available for coronavirus patients.

