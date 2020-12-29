 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County Residents Can Get Free COVID-19 Testing at Barnett Park Through Jan. 30

Free coronavirus testing at Barnett Park in Orange County has been extended through Jan. 30.

Both PCR and antigen tests are available 7 days a week from 9 until 5 pm at Barnett Park.

COVID-19 testing ends at 5 pm daily and the site may close early when maximum capacity is reached or if wait times get long.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says that’s why it’s imperative that residents get to the site early.

“We’re still asking residents to get in line before noon, as the line has been closed by early afternoon to accommodate all cars and lines. We find those lines are backing up.”

Demings encouraged residents to get tested as the vaccine is not available for most age groups yet.

“While the vaccine will soon be available to select groups, free COVID-19 testing also remains a priority in our county. Our county health services site at Barnett Park will continue to offer tests, seven days per week from 9 am to 5 pm through January 30.”

For more information about getting tested in the county, click on the link.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

