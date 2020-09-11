Orange County Public Schools Will Release Coronavirus Dashboard Monday

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The news came at an Orange County coronavirus press conference late Friday.

LIVE: Orange County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | Sept. 11, 2020 https://t.co/qjgilRdAxA — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) September 11, 2020

The dashboard will show the breakdown of coronavirus cases between staff and students by school.

Spokesperson Scott Howat says the data will be collected from intake forms they receive throughout the district.

“The data is extremely fluid. We receive positive cases that come in from schools daily, almost hourly.”

Howat said parents and staff will still be notified individually when there’s a positive case at their school and if quarantine is necessary.

“And again this affects our face-to-face students of which about a third of them are in school in our 202 schools. And about a quarter of our schools so far have reported a positive case. We will be reporting data tonight.”

Right now, the district reports case numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Orange County Department of Health says it can’t release these stats to the public as it is protected, confidential information.

