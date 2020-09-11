 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Public Schools Will Release Coronavirus Dashboard Monday

The news came at an Orange County coronavirus press conference late Friday.

The dashboard will show the breakdown of coronavirus cases between staff and students by school. 

Spokesperson Scott Howat says the data will be collected from intake forms they receive throughout the district.

“The data is extremely fluid. We receive positive cases that come in from schools daily, almost hourly.”

Howat said parents and staff will still be notified individually when there’s a positive case at their school and if quarantine is necessary.

“And again this affects our face-to-face students of which about a third of them are in school in our 202 schools. And about a quarter of our schools so far have reported a positive case. We will be reporting data tonight.”

Right now, the district reports case numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. 

The Orange County Department of Health says it can’t release these stats to the public as it is protected, confidential information.

