Orange County Public Schools will hold one last community forum as part of districtwide superintendent search

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Orange County Public Schools on Tuesday night will hold one last community forum to hear from the public about what it wants in the next superintendent.

Parents, teachers and other community members are encouraged to attend from 6 until 7 pm at Lake Nona High School.

Participants will give feedback on the strengths of OCPS schools, the critical needs and challenges facing the district, and the personal qualities and professional experience needed by the next superintendent.

Comments made during the five community forums and on an ongoing online survey will be used to choose outgoing Superintendent Barbara Jenkins’ replacement. 

Jenkins will retire in December.


