Orange County Public Schools Will Distribute Meals to Students Ahead of Winter Break

Photo: Sandra Wei

The district will be providing students with meals to last them through the holiday break. Meals will be distributed on Monday, Dec. 21st from 9 to 11 am. 

Students or their parent or guardian can pick up the meals at the curbside distribution event.

Each meal kit will contain breakfasts, lunches, snacks and suppers for the days school will be closed for the winter holiday. 

A maximum of four students in a car can be served at a time. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Any student eighteen years of age or younger can participate. School sites that distributed fewer than 25 meals at previous events have closed. 

The school district says students are able to get meals at other nearby schools.

Here’s a list of the school distribution sites that have been closed:

Cherokee School
Dr. Phillips ES
Gateway School
Hillcrest ES
Ivey Lane ES
Lake Silver ES
Magnolia School
Orlando Gifted Academy
Palm Lake ES
Pinar ES
Ridgewood Park ES

For a list of participating schools, click here.


