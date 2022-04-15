 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Public Schools to open five new campuses in August

by Allegra Montesano (WMFE)
Orange County Public Schools has announced plans to open five new schools in August.

Hamlin Elementary School, Hamlin Middle School, and Panther Lake Elementary will open in Winter Garden, Kelly Park K-8 School will open in Apopka, and Stonewyck Elementary will open in Orlando. 

The names were proposed by families who live in the new districts.

The new schools are being added to ease overcrowding at neighboring campuses, some of which are currently over capacity by hundreds of students.

With the addition of the five new facilities, there will be 17 Orange County Public Schools campuses in the district.


