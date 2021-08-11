 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Public Schools Says Most Families Are Sending Their Kids to School In Masks This Year

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mira Kireeva


Superintendent Barbara Jenkins passed an opt-out face mask mandate late last Friday as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the area.

A spokesperson for Orange County Public Schools says so far they’ve only received about 8,200 requests from families who want to opt out of the face mask policy.

That’s about four percent of students in the district.  

The district requires all adults to wear facial coverings in school buildings, along with students whose parents don’t opt out of the new rule. 

Forty percent of staff including teachers on campus have the COVID-19 vaccine, even though students under the age of 12 can’t get vaccinated. 

As of late Wednesday afternoon, some 253 cases of COVID had been confirmed in the schools with 64 people actively quarantining. More than 170 of those cases were in employees and 76 students had tested positive for the virus.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

